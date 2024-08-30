Westfield teacher to dance at Meals on Wheels fundraiser

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher who has never danced a step in his life donned dancing shoes for the Hamilton County Meals on Wheels charity event Dancing with Our Stars.

Benji Lewis, a teacher at Monon Trail Elementary School in Westfield, described what he’s doing to prepare for the event. “You get 12 weeks with a professional dancer, then it’s showtime. I just finished week Week 11 last week, so next week is the event!”

Lewis has advocated for healthy living as a physical education teacher and an ultramarathon runner. He also works hard to motivate his students to embrace active lifestyles. He stepped out of his comfort zone and took on the dance challenge to support Meals on Wheels. The service delivers meals to people who are homebound, or have difficulty shopping for food or preparing meals.

Lewis shared what he’s working on for the event. “I’m doing a samba based on ‘Cuban Pete’ from the 1940s. It’s from the show ‘I Love Lucy.’ I’m starting to get a bit nervous just because I don’t want to mess up, but I think I now have it down to where no one will know I messed it up.”

Meals on Wheels Hamilton County has continued to see an increased demand for its services, emphasizing the importance of the event.

Beth Gehlhausen, executive director for Meals on Wheels Hamilton County, said, “About 60% of the people we serve are on some financial assistance. Whether that’s maybe a Medicaid waiver or we have a program called Sponsor a Meal, and we can pay for part or all of a person’s meals based upon their financial need.”

At Thursday’s event, guests will vote for their favorite performances showcasing local talent. Gehlhausen said “We raise money because the attendees vote for their favorite dancer, and those votes are dollars. Whether you are there or not, you get on the website, register, select your dancer, and make that donation.”

As Lewis practices his routine and reinforces his commitment to community service, he says he is ready to prove that people who have never danced can impact others’ lives.

Meals on Wheels has been looking for more volunteers for its programs. Lewis said, “Obviously, I don’t know what I can do to help as a PE teacher all day, but I know those are their needs right now: people who can be with families and are homebound.”

The Dancing with Our Stars show is sold-out.

Professional dancer Yulia Shooks dances with elementary teacher Benji Lewis. (Provided Photo/Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County)