Westfield teen returns home from rehab after devastating trampoline accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Westfield teen partially paralyzed in a devastating trampoline accident returned home from rehab Saturday night.

“It was overwhelming, but in an excitement way,” Corban Phillips said. “I don’t know, I am at a loss of words right now.”

16-year-old Corban was injured late August while practicing a gymnastics routine on a trampoline. He landed on his head, breaking his neck and compressing his spine.

His spine was fused together in the hours that followed and was left unable to feel below his waist.

Soon after, he was taken to Craig Hospital near Denver, Colorado for an intense three months of neurorehabilitation. He’s been away from home for 96 days learning what life looks like after a devastating spinal chord injury.

Corban Phillips at Craig Hospital. (Provided Photo/Phillips family)

Several people came out to support Phillips as he returned to Indianapolis from the center on Saturday, including his dad, Matthew Phillips.

“He has feeling below his waist, but no movement,” Matthew said. “We’re still holding on to hope. It’s a long recovery process. So, it could take several years.”

Corban’s return comes on Matthew’s birthday. He stayed behind in Indy, aside from a few trips, while Corban was away.

“It’s a gift that nobody else could give me,” Matthew said.

Corban’s mom, April, stayed in Colorado and his younger sister, Caelyn, was counting down the seconds until their return.

“It’s been hard because there is a lot of change to go through, like we had to move,” Caelyn said.

The family is selling their home and currently living in a small apartment as they decide what equipment Corban needs to survive and how to afford it.

In addition to the needs inside their home, they are in need of a new car and their hospital bills are mounting.

To support the Phillips family, click here.

As they navigate their next steps, the family is grateful for a Christmas holiday marked by community.

“The amount of support we have from my coworkers, family, friends, it’s just overwhelming.” Matthew said.