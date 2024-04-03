Westfield Washington Public Library will close April 22

WESTIELD, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Westfield Washington Public Library will temporarily close its doors on Monday, April 22 as staff embark on the monumental task of packing up the library’s collections, furniture, and equipment and moving it to a new building at the corner of Westfield Boulevard and Park Street.

“The closure is necessary to ensure a seamless and efficient transition to the new building,” Executive Director Sheryl Sollars said. “Patrons are encouraged to keep any items they have checked out until the new building is open as nothing will be due during the closure.”

A grand opening of the new library is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 – the same day the library’s summer reading program launches. The new 43,000 square-foot space will include a makerspace and digital media lab, coffee shop, event space, additional parking, and outdoor patio seating.

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to our current location, we’re incredibly excited about the opportunities that the new building will bring,” Sollars adds. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new home.”

During the closure, the library will not be answering phone calls, emails, or social media inquiries; however, patrons can still access some services. The library’s extensive digital collection, available for download and streaming, will remain accessible. Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the countywide borrowing agreement, which allows cardholders to check out materials from non-Evergreen Indiana public libraries in Hamilton County. They can also visit or call any other location in the Evergreen Indiana consortium of over 130 libraries to borrow items or get assistance with their accounts.

For more information and updates on the relocation process, please visit the Westfield Washington Public Library website at wwpl.lib.in.us/moving.