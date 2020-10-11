Westfield Washington Schools to start week with remote virtual learning due to network issues

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Washington Schools will have remote, virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday while the district deals with network issues affecting in-person learning in school buildings.

In a Sunday letter to parents, the district said all buildings were experiencing issues that would impact their ability to conduct in-person learning.

PSATs were rescheduled to Oct. 29, and Friday will be a virtual learning day, according to the letter.

The preschool and “All Aboard” programs will not be offered Monday and Tuesday because the network issues affected the district’s ability to provide proper airflow and filtration to meet virus guidelines.

An update on the status of in-person classes is expected by 5 p.m. Tuesday, the letter said.

When the district went back to in-person learning Aug. 13, the schools were using a hybrid format, with Fridays online for all students. The district also offered an online learning option.

Westfield Washington Schools enrolls 8,435 students at nine schools with 562 full-time educators.

Full letter from the district: