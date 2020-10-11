Westfield Washington Schools to start week with remote virtual learning due to network issues

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Washington Schools will have remote, virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday while the district deals with network issues affecting in-person learning in school buildings.
In a Sunday letter to parents, the district said all buildings were experiencing issues that would impact their ability to conduct in-person learning.
PSATs were rescheduled to Oct. 29, and Friday will be a virtual learning day, according to the letter.
The preschool and “All Aboard” programs will not be offered Monday and Tuesday because the network issues affected the district’s ability to provide proper airflow and filtration to meet virus guidelines.
An update on the status of in-person classes is expected by 5 p.m. Tuesday, the letter said.
When the district went back to in-person learning Aug. 13, the schools were using a hybrid format, with Fridays online for all students. The district also offered an online learning option.
Westfield Washington Schools enrolls 8,435 students at nine schools with 562 full-time educators.
Full letter from the district:
Rocks families,
We are experiencing district-wide network issues that impact our ability to conduct in-person learning throughout all buildings. Because of this, Monday and Tuesday (October 12-13) will be REMOTE virtual learning days for the entire district as all technology, devices, systems and HVAC are not functioning. We will have another update by 5pm on Tuesday, October 13 at the latest. That update should have guidance on when and how regularly scheduled learning might resume.
Canvas (5-12)
All students and parents will need to log into Canvas through a different process. The username will no longer be your ID number. Instead, ensure you are logged into Google with your browser with your WWS credentials AND THEN access https://wws.instructure.com. This will ensure you get automatically logged in. Teachers will still have access to their emails. Lessons will be posted on Canvas by 10am.
Google Classroom (K-4)
There are no changes in the way your student will access Google Classroom. Lessons will be posted on Google Classroom by 9am.
PSATs
In order to reduce uncertainty for students, PSATs will be rescheduled to the backup date of Thursday, October 29. With this change, Friday will go back to being a virtual day.
BAC, TOTS, All Aboard
With HVAC down, we do not have proper air flow and filtration to create a safe learning environment consistent with COVID-19 guidelines. This means we will not be providing these programs on Monday and Tuesday.
Athletics
If your student(s) are a part of a sports team, please await additional instruction from coaches.
Tech Support
If you need tech support, please email support@wws.k12.in.us. This will be the main line of communication, so please be patient when awaiting a response.