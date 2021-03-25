Westfield Washington teachers stage protest in opposition of Statehouse bills

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Teachers within the Westfield Washington Schools District are showing solidarity.

It’s in response to debate heating up among Indiana legislators over House Bill 1005 and Senate Bill 413. Both bills would expand school choice options for families in Indiana.

The bills would increase income eligibility for school choice vouchers as well as create a new funding program for some students not enrolled in public schools to receive state tuition support dollars to pay for education costs elsewhere.

Supporters say Indiana families should be able to choose where their children go to school and be able to take their tax dollars with them, but we spoke to teachers at Oak Trace Elementary School earlier this morning who say it’s bad timing when funding is already tight.

During the gathering at Oak Trace Elementary School first grade teacher Jenny Cox encouraged teachers to display signs in their vehicles and homes, sign a petition opposing the bills and reach out to their state legislators.

Similar demonstrations took place at all Westfield Washington Schools Thursday morning.