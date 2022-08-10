Local

Westfield youth advocate dies on family vacation in Paris

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance program died Tuesday while on a family vacation in Paris, the city government has announced.

Christine Brown was “a passionate advocate for children and teenagers facing challenging life circumstances,” said a news release from the city government.

According to its website, the Hamilton County Youth Assistance program was developed in 2009 as a pilot program in Westfield. The goal was help ages 3-17 who are facing challenging life circumstances. The program later expanded to Carmel, Fishers and Sheridan with the help of judges in the Hamilton County court system.

Brown suffered a medical emergency on Sunday while with her husband, Andy, and their two sons, Ethan and Adam. She was rushed to a local hospital and died two days later with her family by her side.

The nature of the medical emergency was not disclosed in the release.

Funeral arrangement were pending.

Statements

“Christine was one of the most genuine, kind and loving friends that anyone could ask for. She changed so many children’s lives in Westfield with her tireless efforts to support her ‘kiddos.’” Tricia Akers, director of Hamilton County Youth Assistance