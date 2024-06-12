Westfield’s Joey Chestnut reacts to Hot Dog Eating Contest ‘beef’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 16-time champion of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest took to social media on Tuesday about his ban at this year’s event.

Westfield resident Joey Chestnut says he is “gutted” to learn he won’t be competing in the 4th of July tradition.

In a statement on Tuesday, Major League Eating said Chestnut’s new deal with a rival hotdog brand won’t cut the mustard.

Meanwhile in his post, Chestnut claims the league changed the rules about what brands he can pattern with.

Neither Chestnut nor the MLE confirmed what company the deal is within their statements. However, The New York Times reports a representative for the league tells them the deal is with Impossible Foods, a vegan meat-substitute brand.

Impossible Foods did not immediately respond to News 8’s request for a comment on the situation.

Chestnut goes on to suggest he was not directly informed of the decision. Instead, he says he found out through media reports.

“This is the decision Nathan’s and Major League Eating are making,” Chesnut wrote. “It will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment.”

Images of Chestnut’s full thread are below.

(1/3)I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024

(2/3)To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.This is apparently the basis on which I’m being banned, and it doesn’t impact the July 4th event. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024

(3/3) Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024

In its news-breaking statement, MLE says they tried to accommodate Chestnut by giving him an appearance fee and letting him compete in an unbranded hotdog eating contest on Labor Day.

“Joey Chestnut is an American hero,” a representative for the league wrote. “We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand.”

Besides Chestnut living in Indiana, the decision has further implications for the state.

The MLE also organizes the St. Elmo’s Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship. Since 2013, it’s held the competition every fall in Downtown Indianapolis in tandem with the Big Ten Football Championship.

League officials have not said how this impacts Chestnut’s eligibility in that contest.