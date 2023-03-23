‘Whale of a Sale’ spring deals are back!

Search
A massive children’s consignment sale returns to Central Indiana. “Whale of a Sale” is a chance to stock up on spring and summer items.

“Whale is a Sale” is a four-day long event where visitors can shop from over 100,000 items and find items including clothes, toys, strollers, house hold items, and more.

This event will be held at the Grand Park in Westfield from Thursday through Sunday.

Volunteer crews have announced Thursday’s event is sold out, but tickets are still available for the other three days and there are opportunities for free tickets.

Items are marked down during Saturday’s event.

