What a catch: White River State Park offering free fishing days

People enjoy a sunny spring day and the city skyline along the Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis Indiana, The Canal Walk is a large linear park and urban green space associated with White River State Park in the downtown area of the Indiana state capital city of Indianapolis. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — White River State Park will offer up its waters for a free fishing day on Sunday.

According to the park’s website, the free fishing day begins at 10 a.m., and brings an “excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing.”

Park officials say those attending do not need a fishing license or a trout and salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters; however, all other rules such as seasons, bag, and size limits will still apply.

They also encourage those who enjoy Sunday’s free fishing day to consider purchasing a fishing license to catch fish during the year. Fishing license sales support research, habitat management, public access, fish stocking, and education programs.

The Indiana Department of Resources stocks multiple rivers and streams with fish across the state. Check out the fish stocking dashboard to search where you can catch specific species throughout Indiana.

White River State Park is located at 801 W. Washington St. in Indianapolis.