What development is coming to Boone County? Leaders say they don’t know

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — An unannounced project is the center of rumors and speculation in Boone County.

People packed Western Boone Junior-Senior High School Thursday night to hear what Boone County commissioners knew.

Jeff Wolfe, president of the Boone County Commissioners, said they were approached by the state of Indiana for a possible new development along Interstate 65.

At this time, no land has been purchased.

“What we know and we’ve had commitments from the state is that it is not going to be an airport,” Wolfe said. “It’s not going to be a drone facility, as some of the rumors [suggested]. It is not going to be a penitentiary. The idea is to create a higher-end development under the information they gave us.”

Wolfe said nothing is set in stone yet.

The commissioners hope to gather more information soon.