What is PopCon? Dick Wolfsie finds out

by: Dick Wolfsie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may have heard of ComiCon, GenCon and WonderCon, but what about PopCon?

Dick Wolfsie spent some time at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis to get a behind-the-scenes look at PopCon, a convention that focuses on all things pop culture. 

PopCon celebrates all aspects of pop culture. Rather than focusing on a specific genre like other conventions, PopCon focuses on a variety of genres including television, comic books and virtual reality. 

“The thing that makes PopCon so different is it’s for everyone,” explained Kari “KJ” Johll.

Of course, a big part of PopCon for participants is dressing up like their favorite characters across pop culture. 

One actress who played a popular character on the hit show “Glee” also made an appearance at the convention. 

Dot Jones, who played Shannon Beiste on “Glee”, stopped by PopCon to participate in a Q&A as well as meet fans and sign autographs.

Jones is also a champion arm wrestler, so of course a challenge ensued. 

