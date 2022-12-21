What to do before and after a power outage

The winter storm threatening Indiana will have extremely high winds, making power outages likely in many parts of the state.
Here is advice from FEMA, the Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security, and Indiana’s power companies on what to do:
- Notify the electric utility company right away
- Gather everyone in the most insulated and interior room available
- Turn off and unplug most electronic devices to avoid a power surge. Leave one light on to know when the power has been restored
- Before use, have your fireplace or wood stove cleaned to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
- Check travel conditions before determining if evacuation is necessary. If leaving the home, take medications and other must-need items, along with extra clothing, to a friend or family member’s house, or a nearby shelter
- Consider taking the time to check on neighbors, especially those with medical conditions
- Be on the lookout for downed power lines. If you see downed lines, STAY AWAY! Keep kids and animals away until crews can make the area safe
- Make sure your electric stove is off. If a burner is on and goes unnoticed after the power is restored, it could cause a fire
- Do not run electrical cords from a neighbor’s home
- If using a portable generator, be sure to follow the instructions in the operator’s manual and allow for proper ventilation
- Keep your fridge and freezer closed to help preserve food longer
- Dim the brightness in your cell phone settings to save battery life
- Keep generators outside at least 20 feet away from doors, windows, and vents to avoid accidental carbon monoxide poisoning
- Never heat a home by using the stovetop or oven
- Never use a generator, camp stove, charcoal grill, gasoline or propane heater indoors.