Local

What to do before and after a power outage

CHANGCHUN, CHINA - NOVEMBER 19: Ice glaze on power lines after a rainfall on November 19, 2020 in Changchun, Jilin Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The winter storm threatening Indiana will have extremely high winds, making power outages likely in many parts of the state.

Here is advice from FEMA, the Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security, and Indiana’s power companies on what to do:

Notify the electric utility company right away

Gather everyone in the most insulated and interior room available

Turn off and unplug most electronic devices to avoid a power surge. Leave one light on to know when the power has been restored

Before use, have your fireplace or wood stove cleaned to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Check travel conditions before determining if evacuation is necessary. If leaving the home, take medications and other must-need items, along with extra clothing, to a friend or family member’s house, or a nearby shelter

Consider taking the time to check on neighbors, especially those with medical conditions

Be on the lookout for downed power lines. If you see downed lines, STAY AWAY! Keep kids and animals away until crews can make the area safe

Make sure your electric stove is off. If a burner is on and goes unnoticed after the power is restored, it could cause a fire

Do not run electrical cords from a neighbor’s home

If using a portable generator, be sure to follow the instructions in the operator’s manual and allow for proper ventilation

Keep your fridge and freezer closed to help preserve food longer

Dim the brightness in your cell phone settings to save battery life

Keep generators outside at least 20 feet away from doors, windows, and vents to avoid accidental carbon monoxide poisoning

Never heat a home by using the stovetop or oven

heat a home by using the stovetop or oven Never use a generator, camp stove, charcoal grill, gasoline or propane heater indoors.

Report a power outage online