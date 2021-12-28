Local

What to do with your live Christmas tree

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas is officially over and now it’s time to think about what to do with your live Christmas trees.

You can dispose of your live Christmas tree at one of the eight drop-off locations from Dec. 25 to Jan. 31 from dawn until dusk.

Before you drop off your tree you need to remove the tree stand and all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and decorations before dropping it off. The collected trees will be recycled into various soil blends and mulch.

This service is provided for residents of Marion County only and is not offered for commercial use.

Drop-off locations for tree disposal are: