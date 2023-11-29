What to expect at the 2023 Circle of Lights in Indianapolis
It’s that time of year. The Soldiers and Sailors Monument got its yearly winter makeover last Friday night.
Standing tall at an impressive 284 feet tall, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument has been a beacon of honor and remembrance in Indianapolis for over a century, but it is during this festive season that this beacon truly comes alive.
For the past 61 years, the Circle of Lights celebration has been a cherished tradition, captivating both locals and visitors alike.
The day after Thanksgiving, the monument’s towering structure is adorned with 52 strands of sparkling garland and nearly 5000 twinkling lights, creating a breathtaking symphony of color against the ink-stained evening sky.
The Circle also offers plenty of fun at ground level for those who visit, with amazing photo opportunities, horse-drawn carriages, and some of the best hot chocolate I’ve had in a long, long time. There is plenty of fun nearby as well if you want to tack on a family dinner downtown or some nearby late-night shopping.
The Circle of Lights celebration not only brings joy to our community, but also serves as a reminder of the spirit of unity and hope that shines brightly during this time of year. The circle on these crisp winter evenings is a place where all Hoosiers come together to celebrate the light in that shines in their life as well.
As we approach the holiday season, be sure to visit the circle of lights to witness this extraordinary spectacle firsthand.