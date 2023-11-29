What to expect at the 2023 Circle of Lights in Indianapolis

For the past 61 years, the Circle of Lights celebration has been a cherished tradition, captivating both locals and visitors alike.

The day after Thanksgiving, the monument’s towering structure is adorned with 52 strands of sparkling garland and nearly 5000 twinkling lights, creating a breathtaking symphony of color against the ink-stained evening sky.

The circle becomes a hub of holiday cheer as soon as Thanksgiving is over. (WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

The Circle also offers plenty of fun at ground level for those who visit, with amazing photo opportunities, horse-drawn carriages, and some of the best hot chocolate I’ve had in a long, long time. There is plenty of fun nearby as well if you want to tack on a family dinner downtown or some nearby late-night shopping.

The Circle of Lights celebration not only brings joy to our community, but also serves as a reminder of the spirit of unity and hope that shines brightly during this time of year. The circle on these crisp winter evenings is a place where all Hoosiers come together to celebrate the light in that shines in their life as well.

View along the circle looking south towards Christ Church Cathedral. (WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

As we approach the holiday season, be sure to visit the circle of lights to witness this extraordinary spectacle firsthand.