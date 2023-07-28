What to expect at this year’s Indiana State Fair’s Dairy Bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Dairy Association Indiana is bringing the cool, sweet relief you need on a hot summer day.

The Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fair is serving up sweet treats and good eats sure to tickle Hoosiers’ taste buds.

The Dairy Bar is located on Main Street opposite the Indiana Farmers Coliseum inside a replica of a round dairy barn.

For ice cream fans, this year’s must-have milkshake is the mint cookie milkshake for the second year in a row. The mint cookie milkshake is served with crumbled Girl Scouts Thin Mint Cookies. A portion of every Mint Cookie Milkshake will benefit Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

The Dairy Bar will also feature items like the Italian Melt Grilled Cheese Sandwich, which is made with provolone cheese and basil pesto on sourdough bread.

The dairy association is also involved in another state fair tradition: Sarah Kaufman known as “The Cheese Lady,” will be carving a cheese sculpture live at the Ags Hort at 9 a.m. Friday. The association says the cheese sculpture theme is a salute to the Hoosier State’s storied basketball heritage.

The Dairy Bar is open daily during the fair’s run, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.