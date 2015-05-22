What to know about race day traffic in Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Speedway Police Department is reminding people that portions of 16th Street and Georgetown Road will again be closed to vehicles on Indianapolis 500 race day.

At 7 a.m., Georgetown Road will be closed south of 25th Street and remain that way until one hour after the race.

16th Street will be closed from Olin Avenue to the new roundabout beginning at noon.

Georgetown Road eastbound traffic will be allowed to reach the new roundabout, but not proceed after that. Traffic will be forced to use the roundabout to turn around and go westbound.

Speedway Police also want to remind people that in the event of a rain out of the Indy 500 on Sunday, the road restrictions would be in place on Memorial Day Monday.