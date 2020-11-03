What voters should watch for after the polls close

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As much as voters may be anticipating election night results, they may need more patience for some races than others. Political experts say that knowing the next president could take time.

Laura Wilson, University of Indianapolis

However, keeping an eye on state results could give voters an idea of what will happen with the presidential race. Political experts said if more Republicans or more Democrats are elected, it could indicate a coattail effect and these early results could be important for voters to watch in swing states.

Laura Wilson is an associate professor of Political Science at the University of Indianapolis and is watching the 2020 election closely.

“There are a couple of key states we want to look out for. Florida is always one, a lot of electoral college votes and seen as a swing state. Both candidates have spent a lot of time there. Also, looking at Pennsylvania and Michigan. If all these states go for one candidate or the other, it looks pretty confident that will be the ultimate victor,” said Wilson.

Wilson said Florida is one of the few states that counts ballots as they come in, before Election Day. So, it is possible results will be available on Tuesday night.

Trending Headlines

Photo of people voting at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Nov. 3, 2020. (WISH Photo/Marcus Collins)

Indiana starts counting absentee ballots on Election Day, and it is likely Hoosiers will know local election results sooner, rather than later.

However, Wilson said voters should keep an eye on the precinct numbers throughout this process, as well as voter turnout.

Although 2020 could be a long wait for presidential race results, Wilson said people should remember that it took weeks for final results back in 2000. And, that having a verifiable winner is what is most important.

“It seems uncomfortable to not know the answers right away and I think a lot of times for voters they want to know immediately when polls close, what were the results? And efficiency is important but accuracy is paramount,” said Wilson.

Wilson said voters should keep in mind that people on both sides of the aisle are working together on Tuesday to ensure our democracy is intact.