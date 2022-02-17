Local

What you need to know about high blood pressure

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — February is Heart Health Month.

Tim Harms, the communications director for the American Heart Association, said over 100 million U.S. adults have high blood pressure.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is when the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is high.

HBP is known as the silent killer because sometimes there are no symptoms.

Talk to your doctor or healthcare provider on prevention and treatment.

To see normal vs. elevated number and a chart, click here.

