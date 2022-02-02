Local

What you need to know before the snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana said it is prepared for the winter storm with crews on standby.

Kelly Young, communications director for AES, said to prepare for a power outage be sure and have a plan.

“Contact your local emergency management office to discuss necessary arrangements, if need be,” said Young.

The big thing to remember is know how to report a power outage.

“You can find a tab at aesindiana.com that says, ‘Report Outage.’ Click that and it’s an easy three process step,” she said.

If your power goes out, Young said to turn off all appliances such as a furnace, space heaters, water heater and water pump.

“Leave on one lamp to know when power has been restored,” explained Young.