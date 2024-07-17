Search
What’s new at the 2024 Indiana State Fair

From duck races to BMX bike races, outdoor movies, and the State Fair Splash Pad, there will be something for everyone at the 2024 Indiana State Fair. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What do you do at the Indiana State Fair after you ride all the rides, browsed through the buildings, and filled up on funnel cakes?

From duck races and diving dogs to BMX bike races and pogo stick performers, the 2024 Indiana State Fair will have something for everyone.

Here’s a sneak peek at the new attractions:

  • State Fair Splash Pad
  • Gold & Glory 100th Anniversary – Aug. 2nd
  • Celebrating the Beatles – Aug. 3rd
  • Illuminate! Outdoor Lantern Exhibit (lantern display with 14+ oversized structures with lighting)
  • Outdoor Movie Theatre
  • Momma Town Live Birthing Center
  • Great American Duck Race
  • Pogo Fred
  • Chris Lantz of Extreme Sculpting
  • Olympic Zone – Paris
  • Artscape! Where Imagination Grows Exhibit (immersive exhibit curated by Newfields)
  • DockDogs presented by T-Mobile
  • 406 FMX High Air Tour
  • Baby Animal Feeding Adventure
  • Lore & Tall Tales at the Indiana History Train

Tickets, parking information, and a complete list of all the things to enjoy during this year’s state fair can be found at IndianaStateFair.com.

The state fair returns Aug. 2nd – 18th and will be closed on Mondays.

