What’s open and closed on MLK Day 2024

New York (CNN) — Monday, January 15, celebrates the birthday of celebrated civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

Though the federal holiday coincides with King’s actual birthday this year, it always falls on the third Monday of January.

Just four days after King’s assassination in 1968, US Rep. John Conyers introduced legislation for a federal holiday to honor the fallen leader. However, the first national celebration of MLK Day didn’t take place until 1986 after years of advocacy. New Hampshire became the last state to adopt a holiday honoring King, in 1999.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2024.

Retail

Major US retailers and grocers — such as Target, Walmart and Kroger — will be open on MLK Day. Wholesale retailers Costco and Sam’s Club will also be open on Monday. Most major restaurant chains will also be serving food, but make sure to check with local stores and restaurants for their hours.

National parks

Nature lovers can enjoy free admission to any of the US National Parks on Monday. MLK Day is one of six free entrance days in 2024.

Postal and package services

The United States Postal Service won’t deliver mail on Monday.

UPS will not be operating its regular service, though limited stores will be open. Its Express Critical shipping services will be operating. FedEx will be open, though FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will be operating on modified service.

Government agencies

Most nonessential government services like the DMV, libraries and city offices will be closed. Make sure to check with your local branches for details.

Financial services

It’s a banking holiday, so Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange won’t be trading. Most banks will also be closed. However, online banking services and ATMs will be available.

Warming centers

Multiple warming centers around Indianapolis will be open and closed during MLK Day: