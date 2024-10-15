Wheeler Mission at ‘tipping point’ ahead of winter contingency

The sign outside Wheeler Mission's men's shelter, seen in December 2022. (WISH Photo)

(MIRROR INDY) — Wheeler Mission is cutting back on the number of people it will serve at its overnight homeless shelters this winter, as the organization pleads with other service providers to step up during the coldest months of the year.

Wheeler is working with service providers to come up with a plan ahead of winter contingency, which is a period of time when the shelter temporarily expands capacity for people experiencing homelessness.

Providers will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at RDOOR Housing Corp., 441 W. Michigan St., to figure out how to alleviate the pressure on Wheeler.

The meeting is open to anyone with ideas for how to help.

Under the winter contingency plan, Wheeler expands capacity at its downtown shelter for men and eastside shelter for women and children. Wheeler has organized winter contingency plans in Indianapolis for decades.

But Brian Crispin, Wheeler’s senior director of marketing and corporate engagement, said that has become too much to handle for the city’s largest shelter provider.

“We are at a point now where that just puts a lot of strain on our resources, our facilities, our staff,” Crispin told Mirror Indy.

Wheeler will still go over capacity for winter contingency, Crispin said, though it isn’t clear yet by how much.

On the night of the most recent census of homelessness — which showed a slight increase from last year — Wheeler’s shelter for men was at 137% capacity, Crispin said. The shelter for women and children was at 144% capacity.

Once the shelters hit capacity for the night, others who come in sleep on mats on the floor. Wheeler also works with other shelters and churches to take on the overflow, but the vast majority still end up at Wheeler.

“It has put us to a tipping point,” Crispin said.

Winter contingency starts Nov. 1 and goes through March.

Interested in helping?

Wheeler needs more donations and volunteers during the winter months.

Volunteers can help with meal prep, Bible study, donation sorting and other services.

For donations, Wheeler has an Amazon wishlist for men and another for women and children. Common items include clothes, hygiene products and Pull-Ups.

Learn more about how to help.

Mirror Indy reporter Tyler Fenwick covers economics. Contact him at 317-766-1406 or tyler.fenwick@mirrorindy.org.. Follow him on X @ty_fenwick.