Local

Wheeler Mission: ‘Giving Tuesday is very important to us’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Giving Tuesday is a global movement of generosity.

Wheeler Mission staff said please consider donating to their organization that helps men, women and children.

On average, the staff serves 500 meals per day. As the colder months arrive, that number will go up.

Perry Hines, a spokesman for Wheeler Mission, said 20.9% of the Indianapolis population lives at or below the poverty level. Further studies show 12,000 people in Indianapolis experience homelessness and hunger.

Hines said, “We have the ability to match up to $100,000, dollar to dollar. That means double the impact for food, shelter and care. Giving Tuesday is very important to us.”

Hines explained that $2.18 can provide a whole meal to someone, as well as care and shelter.

For more information and to donate, click here.