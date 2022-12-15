Local

Wheeler Mission volunteer plans to spend Christmas helping others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wheeler Mission, a homeless shelter in Indianapolis, serves more than 1,000 meals a day.

Jacqueline Dsouza is a volunteer. She helps the shelter by making sack lunches and plans birthday parties for the kids staying there.

She has volunteered at Wheeler Mission since she moved to Indianapolis in 2020.

According to Wheeler Mission staff, after Jan. 2, volunteering drops significantly.

Dsouza said she wants people to know it’s something families can do together for the holidays.

“I think as parents, it’s important to set a good example for your children. One of the ways to do that is to not tell them what to do, but rather show them,” she said. “When you give, you also get a whole lot in return. You get to know that you made a genuine contribution to the community.”

Last Christmas, Dsouza spent the day making lunches for the guests at the shelter. This year, she will do the same.

Brian Crispin, director of marketing and corporate engagement at Wheeler Mission, said they currently serve 800 people a day across their seven locations in Indianapolis and Bloomington.

Donations are needed as well. For a list of items, click here.

“Everyone can contribute something,” Dsouza said. “Everyone has something to offer.”