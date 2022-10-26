Local

When and where to trick-or-treat in central Indiana

Little kid girl trick or treating on Halloween. man's hand puts a candy in the basket

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to have a spook-tacular Halloween? Here’s a list of trick-or-treat times that are scheduled for Oct. 31 around central Indiana, sorted by county and city.

Know of something fun going on in your town or somewhere not listed here? Send an email to WISHWeb@WISHTV.com with location, time and anything else we need to know about the event.

Bartholomew County

Columbus: The official trick-or-treat hours in Columbus are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hope: The official trick-or-treat hours in Hope are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jonesville: The official trick-or-treat hours in Jonesville are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boone County

Lebanon: The official trick-or-treat hours in Lebanon are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Whitestown: The official trick-or-treat hours in Whitestown are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Zionsville: The official trick-or-treat hours in Zionsville are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Clinton County

Frankfort: The official trick-or-treat hours in Frankfort are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kirklin: The official trick-or-treat hours in Kirklin are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rossville: The official trick-or-treat hours in Rossville are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware County

Daleville: The official trick-or-treat hours in Daleville are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eaton: The official trick-or-treat hours in Eaton are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gaston: The official trick-or-treat hours in Gaston are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Muncie: The official trick-or-treat hours in Muncie are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Yorktown: The official trick-or-treat hours in Yorktown are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton County

Arcadia: The official trick-or-treat hours in Arcadia are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carmel: The official trick-or-treat hours in Carmel are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cicero: The official trick-or-treat hours in Cicero are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fishers: The official trick-or-treat hours in Fishers are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noblesville: The official trick-or-treat hours in Noblesville are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sheridan: The official trick-or-treat hours in Sheridan are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Westfield: The official trick-or-treat hours in Westfield are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hancock County

Fortville: The official trick-or-treat hours in Fortville are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenfield: The official trick-or-treat hours in Greenfield are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

McCordsville: The official trick-or-treat hours in McCordsville are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Palestine: The official trick-or-treat hours in New Palestine are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hendricks County

Amo: The official trick-or-treat hours in Amo are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Avon: The official trick-or-treat hours in Avon are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Brownsburg: The official trick-or-treat hours in Brownsburg are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Danville: The official trick-or-treat hours in Daville are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lizton: The official trick-or-treat hours in Lizton are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Salem: The official trick-or-treat hours in North Salem are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pittsboro: The official trick-or-treat hours in Pittsboro are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plainfield: The official trick-or-treat hours in Plainfield are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Johnson County

Bargersville: The official trick-or-treat hours in Bargersville are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Edinburgh: The official trick-or-treat hours in Edinburgh are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Franklin: The official trick-or-treat hours in Franklin are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Greenwood: The official trick-or-treat hours in Greenwood are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Needham: The official trick-or-treat hours in Needham are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Nineveh: The official trick-or-treat hours in Nineveh are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Trafalgar: The official trick-or-treat hours in Trafalgar are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: The official trick-or-treat hours in Whiteland are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m

Madison County

Alexandria: The official trick-or-treat hours in Alexandria are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anderson: The official trick-or-treat hours in Anderson are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elwood: The official trick-or-treat hours in Elwood are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Orestes: The official trick-or-treat hours in Orestes are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pendleton: The official trick-or-treat hours in Pendleton are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Marion County

Beech Grove: The official trick-or-treat hours in Beech Grove are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Indianapolis: The official trick-or-treat hours in Indianapolis are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lawrence: The official trick-or-treat hours in Lawrence are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southport: The official trick-or-treat hours in Southport are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Speedway: The official trick-or-treat hours in Speedway are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County

Crawfordsville: The official trick-or-treat hours in Crawfordsville are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Darlington: The official trick-or-treat hours in Darlington are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morgan County