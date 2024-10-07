When is leaf collection in 2024 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leaf collection in Indianapolis will run from Nov. 11 to Dec. 6, the Department of Public Works announced Monday.

Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves weekly for pickup at no additional cost. During the week of Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 28, leaf collection will be operating on a slide schedule.

Here are a few guidelines from Public Works:

Place leaves in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in inclement weather.

Keep bags at least 3 feet away from trash carts to ease pickup.

Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on the normal trash collection day.

If a leaf pickup is missed, residents can open a service request via RequestIndy or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

Collected leaves go to the South Side Landfill, which will not offer composting this year.

After Dec. 6, residents can place bags of leaves inside their trash cart or take them to the Citizens’ Transfer Station on Saturdays.

A news release issued Monday from Public Works also said residents can drop off leaves at Greencycle of Indiana, 1103 W. Troy Ave., for a $20 fee. Leaves will be composted. GreenCycle does not accept plastic bags.

Public Works also warned residents to keep storm drain inlets clear of leaves to prevent drainage and flooding issues.

Burning leaves is illegal in Marion County.