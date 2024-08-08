When the Colts make a sack, you can get free McNuggets. Here’s how

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 06: Indianapolis Colts Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner (99) sacks Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on January 6, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts fans can stop by their local McDonald’s for a special offer after any game this season, but there’s a catch.

When the Colts record a sack during any game this season, fans can get a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more.

The special is available through the McDonald’s app and will be valid for one week starting the day after the sack is made, McDonald’s of Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan said Thursday.

The offer is valid during the preseason, regular season and playoffs for both home and away games.