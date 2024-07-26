Where in Indiana to see tree grown from seed taken to moon in 1971

A sweetgum tree at Hayes Arboretum in Richmond, Indiana, was grown from a seed sent to the moon in 1971 on Apollo 14. (Provided Photo/Hayes Arboretum)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — An east central Indiana arboretum has planted a sweetgum tree grown from a seed sent to the moon in 1971 on Apollo 14.

Hayes Arboretum planted the tree seedling May 30, and will dedicate it next month.

The U.S. Forest Service germinated the seeds, growing them into seedlings. Hayes Arboretum in April was named as one of 50 recipients of the first seedlings to be distributed.

Steve Hayes Jr., executive director of the Wayne County arboretum, said in a statement to News 8 that the facility’s honored “to be home to this unique artifact.”

NASA said in an April 25 news release, “The Artemis I Moon Trees, rooted in the legacy of the original Moon Trees flown by NASA astronaut Stuart Roosa during Apollo 14, journeyed 270,000 miles from Earth aboard the Orion spacecraft. A diverse array of tree species, including sycamores, sweetgums, Douglas firs, loblolly pines, and giant sequoias, were flown around the surface of the Moon. The first batch of seedlings will ship to almost 50 institutions across 48 contiguous U.S. states.”

Apollo 14, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, 1971, featured the third moon landing.

The sweetgum tree’s dedication will be at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Hayes Arboretum, 801 Elks Road. That’s about a half-mile north of the road’s intersection with U.S. 40, and about a 90-minute drive east of downtown Indianapolis.

Sweetgum trees are known for their leaves in the shape of five-point stars.

The arboretum, a 466-acre private property and classified forest, also features regular hikes. The main entrance to the arboretum is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The east side of the park, accessible from the corner of Hayes Arboretum Road and Woodside Drive, is open from dusk to dawn daily.

A sweetgum tree at Hayes Arboretum in Richmond, Indiana, was grown from a seed sent to the moon in 1971 on Apollo 14. (Provided Photo/Hayes Arboretum)