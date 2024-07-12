Where kids can get free backpacks, food and fire safety tips

Back-to-school backpacks are displayed in a Staples store in Pittsburgh on July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families on Saturday can attend the 24th annual Back to School and Community Resource Day hosted by Covering Kids & Families of the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County.

The event also will feature the Indianapolis Fire Department’s Fire Safety Festival, offering children games, food, and engaging activities as part of the day’s festivities.

The resource day will be from 8:30 a.m.-noon at the Marion County Public Health Department‘s parking lot, 3838 N. Rural St., according to a news release.

Each school-age child attending will get a complimentary backpack filled with essential school supplies, and backpack meals containing nutritious snacks from Gleaners food bank.

The Public Health Department will offer children’s services including free immunizations, sports physicals, vision screenings, and dental check-ups.

Also, birth certificate services will be provided at no charge to the first 100 school-age children. The county usually charges $15 for birth certifications without plastic covers, and $17 with the plastic covers.

Families can also enroll in health care plans including Hoosier Healthwise, Healthy Indiana Plan, Affordable Care Act Marketplace, and the Eskenazi Financial Assistance Program. To qualify for enrollment, residents should bring three months of income stubs, their Social Security cards, and proof of address.

A total of 44 community organizations also will provide information on resources aimed at promoting better health and quality of life for families.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this article.