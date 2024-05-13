INDIANAPOLIS (STACKER) — Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country but remain high even as more homes start to come on the market this spring.

Record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.

That’s causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see where people in Indianapolis are looking to buy homes. View share is based on page views of active listings during the first quarter of 2024 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.

Continue reading to see where people in Indianapolis are shopping for their next house.

Canva

#10. Cape Coral, FL

– 1.8% of views

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#9. North Port, FL

– 2.0% of views

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#8. New Castle, IN

– 2.0% of views

Canva

#7. Terre Haute, IN

– 2.0% of views

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#6. Muncie, IN

– 2.1% of views

AevanStock // Shutterstock

#5. Tampa, FL

– 2.6% of views

Canva

#4. Bloomington, IN

– 2.7% of views

Canva

#3. Fort Wayne, IN

– 3.6% of views

f11photo // Shutterstock

#2. Louisville, KY

– 3.8% of views

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#1. Chicago, IL

– 6.6% of views

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 379 metros.