Where to cast an early ballot in Marion County

Raymond Broedel casts his ballot at the City-County Building in the final hours of early voting in the primary election in Indianapolis on May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday is the first day for early voting in Indiana ahead of next month’s primary election.

All registered voters are welcome to vote early for the May 2 primary. To cast an early ballot, voters will need to present a valid photo ID.

Voters who live outside of Marion County should visit indianavoters.in.gov to find an early voting location.

Where to Vote Early: April 4 – May 1:

Where to Vote Early: April 22 – April 30:

Not sure who’s on the ballot? Preview the ballot and learn more about the candidates at the Marion County Election Board’s voter information portal or the Secretary of State’s website.

Register to vote

The deadline to vote in the May 2 primary has passed, but there’s still plenty of time to register to vote in the November 7 general election.

What you need to register:

Valid Indiana driver’s license or state ID card

U.S. citizenship

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next general, municipal, or special election

Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the next general, municipal, or special election

before the next general, municipal, or special election Not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime

Visit indianavoters.in.gov to learn more and register online.