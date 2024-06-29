Where to catch fireworks shows this Independence Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With summer in swing in central Indiana, a few things are guaranteed: Heat waves, fireflies, and the Fourth of July.
If you’re wondering where you can catch the fireworks this Fourth of July, look no further – WISH-TV has you covered. Take a look at the schedule below so you can plan your fireworks adventures.
Know of a fireworks show not on our list? Let us know by emailing WISH-TV at newsdesk@wishtv.com!
June 28
- Marion County Fair: Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis.
- Spark!Fishers Free Concert featuring Red – A Taylor Swift Tribute: Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Dr., Fishers.
- Old Fashioned Independence Day hosted by the Yellow Trail Museum & Visitors Center: Hope Town Square, Hope.
July 3
- Kroger Symphony on the Prairie – Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Rd., Fishers.
- Independence Day Celebration at Belgian Horse Winery: Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. C.R. 625 N., Middletown.
- Night at the Park: Avon Town Hall Park, 6570 E. U.S. Hwy 36, Avon.
- Beech Grove All American Day in the Park: Sarah T Bolton Park, 1300 Churchman Ave., Beech Grove.
- Meredith Smith Memorial Fireworks Show: The White River Yacht Club, 1400 E. 74th St., Indianapolis.
- Whitestown Independence Day Celebration: Eagle Church, 5801 S. Main St., Whitestown.
July 4
- Downtown Indy Fourth Fest: American Legion Mall, 700 N. Pennsylvania St., St. Clair Street to North Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets, Indianapolis.
- Geist Reservoir July 4th Fireworks Show: Geist Marina, 11695 Fall Creek Rd., Indianapolis.
- Food Trucks & Fireworks: Danville.
- Fourth of July Fireworks: Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Dr., Fishers.
- Kroger Symphony on the Prairie – Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Rd., Fishers.
- Westfield Rocks the 4th: Grand Parks Event Center, 19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield,
- Geist Reservoir: 12600 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis.
- CarmelFest Fireworks: Carmel Ice Skadium, 1040 3rd Ave. SW, Carmel.
- City of Lawrence 4th Fest: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Rd., Indianapolis.
- Brownsburg Lions Club July 4th Extravaganza: Arbuckle Acres Park, 200 N. Green St., Brownsburg.
- Zionsville Lion Club Fourth of July: Zionsville Lions Park,115 S. Elm St., Zionsville.
July 5
- Kroger Symphony on the Prairie – Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Rd., Fishers.
July 6
- Red, White, and Blueberry Festival – The Indigos: Mallow Run Winery, 6964 W. Whiteland Rd., Bargersville.
July 7
- Red, White, and Blueberry Festival – Living Proof: Mallow Run Winery, 6964 W. Whiteland Rd., Bargersville.
