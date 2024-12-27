Where to celebrate New Year’s in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families and partygoers alike have plenty of options to ring in the New Year here in Indianapolis as the clock ticks closer to 2025.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will host it’s annual “Countdown to Noon” celebration as water splashes through the country’s largest water clock, families can dance to the music of a Grammy-nominated musician while a shower of metallic confetti rains down.

“Bringing generations of families here, and having kids and grownups here to be together and make memories is really special to us,” said Monica Ramsey, vice president of experience development and family learning at the Children’s Museum at Indianapolis.

The museum is also celebrating its 100th birthday. On Dec. 31, visitors will be among the first to explore the new exhibit called “Memories, Wonders, and Dreams: Stories from 100 Years,” and see icons and objects from the museum’s wide-ranging collection.

“We started collecting in 1925, and the very first thing we collected is something you can come and see, it’s a pufferfish,” Ramsey said. “Then there are also a lot of other favorites that people can come and see. Our polar bear Martimus is out, a yellow submarine, and so many more. We have 134,000 objects in our collection, but we had the community decide which 100 to display at this special time.”

The day of celebration also includes a scavenger hunt, and opportunities to create a memory mural and help to design an activity for a future exhibit. Adults can help teach little ones how to tell time with the water clock.

“One of my favorite things that we’re going to have is making a time capsule with your family so that you can preserve memories that future you can also remember and enjoy at a future time,” Ramsey said.

Over at the Indiana State Museum, families can ring in 2025 with a special family New Year’s Eve party starting at 6 p.m. The event will included face painting, a dance floor and a colorful balloon drop at 8:30 p.m.

For the night owls, Indianapolis will transform into a hub of celebration as the city counts down to midnight. GANGGANG‘s MELT dance party kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Fountain Square Theatre. MELT was created to support local artists and promote equity and culture in the city.

The Rathskeller will have live music from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., and a rooftop toast with gourmet dining will take place at Hotel Indy.

