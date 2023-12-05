Where to find holiday pop-up bars around Central Indiana
The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year. There are so many things to do throughout the holidays like visiting the Indianapolis Zoo, seeing Winterlights at Newfields, Christmas shopping at local boutiques, having dinner in an igloo, and so much more. Now in Central Indiana, there are a number of holiday pop-up bars to add to the list of Christmas activities.
Sippin’ Santa
- Where: Almost Famous restaurant, 721 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
- When: November 20th to the end of December
- Details: A worldwide Christmas pop up bar that happens in many cities. Enjoy tropical holiday-themed cocktails served in exquisite glassware at this global Christmas pop-up.
Tinseltown
- Where: Nevermore (Purple Room), 302 S Meridian St, Indianapolis
- When: November 29th to December 30th
- Details: Tinseltown brings a very jolly spirit to Indianapolis. There are elves, presents, festive tunes, warm winter drinks, Christmas cocktail menu, and of course, lots of tinsel!
Salute to Santa
- Where: Hotel Tango, 702 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis
- When: Select dates in December
- Details: Salute to Santa pop up bar will be open on select dates throughout the month of December. Here you can find a cozy fireplace, limited edition festive cocktails, and an over the top Christmas Kaleidoscope.
A Proper Holiday Pop-up bar
- Where: Proper Indy, 614 Massachusetts Avenue
- When: Every Friday in December, 6-10pm
- Details: Here you will find delightful festive cocktails, dazzling Christmas décor, and iconic Christmas jingles.
The HC Tavern + Kitchen
- Where: 9709 E 116th St, Fishers
- When: Starting November 25th, Saturdays – Tuesdays, 4pm to close
- Details: Experience holiday movies, Grinch-themed appetizers and drinks, life-size décor, festive photo ops, and signature movies at this whimsical hideaway.
Winzer’s Wonderland
- Where: Daniel’s Vineyard, 9061 N 700 W, McCordsville
- When: Wednesdays and Thursdays from November 24th to December 23rd, 12pm-8pm
- Details: Enjoy festive food, drinks, and holiday entertainment during this pop-up bar’s public opening days. Grab your tickets for the event for an enchanting experience.