Where to find holiday pop-up bars around Central Indiana

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year. There are so many things to do throughout the holidays like visiting the Indianapolis Zoo, seeing Winterlights at Newfields, Christmas shopping at local boutiques, having dinner in an igloo, and so much more. Now in Central Indiana, there are a number of holiday pop-up bars to add to the list of Christmas activities.

Where: Almost Famous restaurant, 721 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

Almost Famous restaurant, 721 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis When: November 20th to the end of December

November 20th to the end of December Details: A worldwide Christmas pop up bar that happens in many cities. Enjoy tropical holiday-themed cocktails served in exquisite glassware at this global Christmas pop-up.

Where: Nevermore (Purple Room), 302 S Meridian St, Indianapolis

Nevermore (Purple Room), 302 S Meridian St, Indianapolis When: November 29th to December 30th

November 29th to December 30th Details: Tinseltown brings a very jolly spirit to Indianapolis. There are elves, presents, festive tunes, warm winter drinks, Christmas cocktail menu, and of course, lots of tinsel!

Where: Hotel Tango, 702 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis

Hotel Tango, 702 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis When: Select dates in December

Select dates in December Details: Salute to Santa pop up bar will be open on select dates throughout the month of December. Here you can find a cozy fireplace, limited edition festive cocktails, and an over the top Christmas Kaleidoscope.

Where: Proper Indy, 614 Massachusetts Avenue

Proper Indy, 614 Massachusetts Avenue When: Every Friday in December, 6-10pm

Every Friday in December, 6-10pm Details: Here you will find delightful festive cocktails, dazzling Christmas décor, and iconic Christmas jingles.

Where: 9709 E 116th St, Fishers

9709 E 116th St, Fishers When: Starting November 25th, Saturdays – Tuesdays, 4pm to close

Starting November 25th, Saturdays – Tuesdays, 4pm to close Details: Experience holiday movies, Grinch-themed appetizers and drinks, life-size décor, festive photo ops, and signature movies at this whimsical hideaway.