Where to see Fourth of July fireworks around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for fun this Fourth of July? Here’s a list of fireworks shows that are still scheduled around central Indiana, sorted by county and city.

Know of something fun going on in your town or somewhere not listed here? Send an email to newsdesk@wishtv.com with location, time and anything else we need to know about the event.

Boone County

LEBANON: See the Boone County fireworks display July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lebanon Middle School, 1800 N. Grant St. All other events are canceled.

WHITESTOWN: Celebrate with fireworks on July 3 starting at 10 p.m.at Eagle Church, 5801 S. Main St.

ZIONSVILLE: Zionsville Lions Annual 4th of July Celebration will take place at Mulberry Fields Park. Parking areas open at 8 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Carroll County

BURLINGTON: Watch fireworks July 3 at dusk in Burlington Community Park. The Community Club requests that everyone adhere to CDC guidelines in regards to social distancing.

Masks are recommended. Rain date: July 5.

FLORA: The annual Flora First Christian Gospel Fest will be held at the Flora Community Park on July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

LAKE FREEMAN: Lake Freeman boat parade on July 4 starting at the Oakdale Dam at 11 a.m. Be sure to register in advance. The patriotic flyover will occur after the end of the parade. Then, see fireworks by Ski Island at dusk.

Clinton County

FRANKFORT: Celebrate on July 4 at TPA Park, 1 Adrian Marks Drive, where fireworks will start at dusk.

Delaware County

MUNCIE: There will be two nights of fireworks. The first show is planned for 10 p.m. on July 4 at Muncie Central High School, 801 N. Walnut St., and will be synchronized to music. The second show, at dusk on July 5, will be held at Prairie Creek Reservoir, 300 N. High St. Both shows will adhere to the state’s reopening plan; face coverings are recommended, and social distancing is encouraged. People who attend the first show and would like to remain in their cars can tune their radios to 104.1 for the synchronized music show.

YORKTOWN: Head to Morrow’s Meadow Park, 1901 S. Tiger Drive, on July 4 for fireworks starting at 8 p.m.

Hamilton County

CARMEL: CarmelFest this year will be on July 4 in three parts of the city to allow more residents to see them from home: West Park, 2700 W. 116th Street; Chase Court cul-de-sac, between Range Line Road and Guilford Ave; Badger Field, 5459 E. Main Street. Fireworks will last for 20 minutes beginning at 9:45 p.m. and will be synced to music broadcast by the Carmel High School Radio Station, 91.3 WHJE.

CICERO: Lights Over Morse Lake begins at approximately 10 p.m. July 4. The best viewing location is near the intersection of Main and Buckeye streets.

NOBLESVILLE: The July 4 Parade & Firework Festival will be at Forest Park in Noblesville. The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. and the festival will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m.

SHERIDAN: The July Festival has been cancelled. A firework display will still be provided on July 4 at dark in Biddle Memorial Park, 608 E. 10th St.

Hancock County

GREENFIELD: You can catch the fireworks beginning at dusk July 4 at Greenfield Central Junior High School, 1440 N. Franklin St.

Hendricks County

AVON: The Hendricks County Rib Fest was canceled but the “Rib Run” starts at 8 a.m. with live and virtual options. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. July 4 at Kingsway Christian Church, 7981 E. County Road 100 N.

BROWNSBURG: Spectators can enjoy a fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 4 from the designated viewing area at Arbuckle Acres Park or Town Hall Green. For parking locations, click here .

. DANVILLE: Head to Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way, on July 4. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with music and food trucks. Fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m.

PITTSBORO: The fun starts at 2 p.m. with a parade, fish fry and games at 3 p.m. July 4 at Scamahorn Park. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

PLAINFIELD: Activities such as concerts, bounce houses and games, food vendors, etc., have been canceled at Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St. but fireworks are still set to begin at 9:55 p.m.

Madison County

ALEXANDRIA: The town is having its downtown Freedom Parade on July 5 at 6 p.m. The route starts at Horner’s Midtown Market, 302 N. Harrison St., and ends at Alexandria-Monroe High School.

ANDERSON: Fireworks will conclude the “Best Way Disposal Figure 8 Madness” race at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

PENDLETON: Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. July 4 at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Dr.

SUMMITVILLE: A live concert from 6-9 p.m. leads to fireworks at 10 p.m. at Summitville Elementary School, 405 E. Mill St.

Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS: On July 4, a Fireworks Extravaganza is set to take place at 9:55 p.m. at the Indianapolis Speedrome, 802 S. Kitley Ave. Gates open at 5 p.m. The fireworks follow the night’s racing events. Admission is $15 for ages 13 and up, and $13 for senior citizens, first responders and those with military IDs. It’s free for kids under 12.

Montgomery County

CRAWFORDSVILLE: Food trucks and fireworks are from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 at Milligan Park.

WAYNETOWN: Freedom Festival starts at 7 a.m. on July 4 with breakfast, games, a concert and other activities at Rev. Guy Tremaine Park. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.

Morgan County

MARTINSVILLE: The Independence Day celebration will start at 3 p.m. on July 4 with live music and food trucks in the lot adjacent to the Art Sanctuary of Indiana. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. in Jimmy Nash City Park.

MOORESVILLE: The city is choosing not to have their annual celebration, but will still have fireworks beginning at dark that will be visible from around town. Pioneer Park is closed and spectators are asked not to gather in large crowds.

