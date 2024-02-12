Where to trace your family tree in Indiana

Curious about your Hoosier heritage? Navigating the labyrinth of genealogy may seem daunting, but fear not; Indiana offers an array of free resources right at your fingertips.

First things first: start with what you know. Compile a list of your immediate and extended family members’ names and any available biographical details.

Indiana State Library

Indiana State Library boasts one of the Midwest’s most extensive collections of family history records. Located in Indianapolis, the library’s Genealogy Division houses census records dating back to 1790 and offers online searches for family books by surname. Additionally, monthly one-on-one consultations for family history and DNA testing are available.

Indiana Historical Society

Adjacent to the State Library, the Indiana Historical Society provides further avenues for research. With departments specializing in Family Records, Genealogy Across Indiana, and Regional Sources, visitors can access indexes and research guides pertinent to their familial quest.

Indianapolis Public Library

In the heart of Indianapolis, the city library offers a plethora of genealogical resources, including a library edition of Ancestry.com, akin to a paid account minus some personalization features. For those of African descent, specialized guidance is available through resources like a video on African American Genealogy led by Nichelle Hayes of the Center for Black Literature & Culture.

The Allen County Public Library

Venturing beyond Indianapolis to Fort Wayne presents an essential pilgrimage for Hoosiers seeking their lineage. The Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center boasts a vast collection, including over 350,000 printed volumes and 513,000 pieces of microfilm and microfiche. Moreover, the center stands as a national beacon for African American genealogical research, aiding families in reclaiming lost histories.