Where you can pick sunflowers, zinnias from an Indiana orchard

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Saturday and Sunday will be the last chance to pick sunflowers this season at Beasley’s Orchard.

Organizers say for just $8, visitors can get in the fields to take home one stem. Tickets can be purchased both online and in person. Kids younger than 2 get in free.

Organizers say there is nothing quite like walking through the field of sunflowers.

Jim Finley, agritourism manager for the orchard, told News 8 on Friday, “The thing that makes the sunflowers so cool is that it’s 7 acres of beautiful, blooming sunflowers. I don’t know if people realize it but 7 acres is a big field, and it’s just a sea of endless beautiful yellow blooms.”

“And, it just has this like-summer feeling when you’re lost in the field of sunflowers. It’s, you know, hard to find anywhere else.”

Beasley’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

This weekend, visitors can also pick their own zinnias.