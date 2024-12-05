Civic Theatre’s ‘White Christmas’ promises to warm hearts and hands this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A “White Christmas” does not hinge on the forecast, as long as you know where to look.

Civic Theatre in Indianapolis has a production that will warm your heart and your hands: “Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas’.”

Michael Lasley, executive artistic director at Civic Theatre and the show’s director, says fans of the original 1954 film “White Christmas” will recognize many things from the movie, but a lot of the performance features new material.

“I’d say it’s about 50% of the film. It’s been updated and they’ve added some things and taken some things out. The original movie didn’t have that much music in it. This has 16 different Irving Berlin songs, about only five of them from the movie,” Lasley explained.

Lasley was joined on the Daybreak set by performers Kaycee Beck and Mackenzie Foulds. Both performers were in full costume, including large hand fans made of bright blue feathers.

Beck says she grew up watching White Christmas” with her family, just like many people in the audience.

“A lot of people don’t realize it’s a musical and so they become very surprised when we come out in our beautiful dresses and feathers. They’re like, ‘No way! This is so exciting!’ and so I can’t wait to bring that to our upcoming audiences in December,” Beck said.

“White Christmas” runs through Christmas Eve at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online.

Performance Details

Regularly scheduled shows:

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Additional performances:

Saturday, Dec. 7, 14, 21 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 12 p.m.

Click here for more information.