White River Alliance organizing Free Paddle Days

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The White River Alliance, the premier organization for regional water resource protection in Indiana, is offering Free Paddle Days on Aug. 8, 13, 22 and 27 in cooperation with the White River Canoe Company.

Two of the paddle days, Aug. 13 and 27, are in conjunction with river clean-ups.

The Paddle Days will take place at the White River Canoe Company, located at 17180 River Road. A $15 deposit fee will be required with registration to help ensure that the reservations are well used; however, the deposit will be refunded upon arrival for paddling.

On Aug. 13, clean-up efforts will take place on the river from Conner Prairie to 116 Street in partnership with the cities of Carmel and Fishers.

On Aug. 27, clean-up activities will occur from Claire Dam to the White River Canoe Company in partnership with the city of Noblesville.

The Conner Prairie event will offer a variety of trip lengths, including a short paddle for young families, as well as live music, concessions and free entry to Conner Prairie for the day.