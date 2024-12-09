White River Fire pays it forward, donates fire truck

The White River Township Fire Department in Hamilton County recently donated a fire truck to a volunteer FD in Tennessee that lost most of its equipment in Hurricane Helene. (Provided Photo/The Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — The White River Township Fire Department recently donated a fully operational fire truck to Cosby Volunteer Fire Department, bolstering their emergency response capabilities and enhancing safety for the Cosby, Tenn., area.

The donated fire truck, previously in service with White River Twp. Fire, is now well-positioned to support Cosby VFD in its critical role of protecting residents of Cosby, Tenn. This donation reflects the commitment of White River Twp. Fire to fostering collaborative efforts across fire departments to ensure optimal public safety.

The added equipment will significantly enhance Cosby VFD’s ability to respond to emergencies and provide timely assistance to community members.

Cosby VFD lost most, if not all, of its equipment in a hurricane that devastated Eastern Tennessee and the North Carolina region. Through the donation of White River’s old 1991 GMC Topkick/McGinley Fire Engine, the hope is that Cosby VFD will provide fire protection to surrounding area for years to come.

When White River started, we served our community by a donation to other departments,” White River Fire Chief Garry Harling said. “It is great to be able to pay forward and help a department like we were many years ago.”