White River Township firefighters return to work after testing negative for COVID-19

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Ten White River Township Fire Department firefighters have been cleared to return to work.

The firefighters self-quarantined after responding to a sick person Saturday afternoon. The call was for a 60-year-old man experiencing respiratory distress. He died at the scene after going into full cardiac arrest.

Responders later learned he had been suffering from flu-like symptoms.

On Wednesday morning, the Johnson County Health Department notified them that COVID-19 tests came back negative.