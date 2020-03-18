Local

White River Township firefighters return to work after testing negative for COVID-19

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Ten White River Township Fire Department firefighters have been cleared to return to work.

The firefighters self-quarantined after responding to a sick person Saturday afternoon. The call was for a 60-year-old man experiencing respiratory distress. He died at the scene after going into full cardiac arrest.

Responders later learned he had been suffering from flu-like symptoms.

On Wednesday morning, the Johnson County Health Department notified them that COVID-19 tests came back negative.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Salt Lake City area

National /

Gospel singer Sandi Patty tests positive for COVID-19

Entertainment /

Wednesday’s business headlines

Business /

Global stocks sink after Trump promises virus aid

Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.