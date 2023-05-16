Whiteland Community High School student dies after medical emergency

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A student at Whiteland Community High School died Tuesday morning following a medical emergency, school officials said.

In a letter to parents, Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation wrote:

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you about the tragic loss of one of our Whiteland High School students, who passed away at school due to a medical emergency today.

Words fall short in expressing the grief and sorrow our entire school community is experiencing at this moment.

Please know that counselors are available to assist any students who may need support. They are here to provide assistance to anyone who needs a safe space to process their emotions and feelings. Do not hesitate to visit the counseling office at any time.

We will share information on memorial services once they are available. In the meantime, please join us in keeping the student and their family and friends in your thoughts.

Thank you for our understanding, empathy, and support during this incredibly difficult time.”