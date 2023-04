Whiteland Police hosting a fundraiser for Johnson County

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Whiteland Police announced Tuesday via Twitter that they will be hosting a fundraising event to help those affected by the Whiteland tornado.

The fundraiser will be a cookout hosted by Whiteland Police. There will be free burgers, hotdogs, chips, drinks, and music.

The event will begin 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bailey & Wood Insurance Group parking lot at 740 Main St. in Whiteland.