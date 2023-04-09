Whiteland residents aid in tornado cleanup efforts

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) – One local organization has been leading the charge in providing aid to victims of a recent tornado in Whiteland.

HeavenEarth Church has invited anyone looking for a place to worship and celebrate Easter this Sunday, while also hoping to find volunteers for cleanup efforts in the area.

Matt Beavy, a resident of the area, told News 8, “The recent tornado has left many residents with a lot of work to do. We’ve got a big cleanup ahead and an adjuster coming by.”

The church has been accepting donations of various items, such as toiletries, diapers, and other personal hygiene products, to help those affected by the tornado.

In a statement shared on their Facebook Saturday, the church acknowledges the difficult time that the community is going through and expresses hope that Easter will bring everyone closer together.

The Johnson County Recycling District is also doing its part by setting up two disaster debris collection sites at the Johnson County Fairgrounds and GFL Environmental.

The debris collection sites are open to anyone in Johnson County and remain open until April 15 from 8 am – 6 pm daily. The resources provided by the community are much needed during this time of crisis, and those affected by the storm are encouraged to take advantage of them.