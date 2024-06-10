Search
Whitestown Farmers Market to open Thursday

Photo of produce for sell at the Whitestown farmers market, expected to open on June 13. (Photo Provided by/ Whitestown Farmers Market)
by: Serena Thompson
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Starting Thursday, the Whitestown Farmers Market will open from 5-8 p.m.

The farmers market will run every Thursday from June 13 to Aug. 29, excluding July 4. Customers can purchase a variety of items such as produce, baked goods, and handmade crafts.

Every purchase made will support local farmers and makers said Dominic Cornett, director at Whitestown Parks and Recreation.

In addition to food and other items, community members can enjoy live music and park amenities. There will be themed nights such as public safety and kids’ night open for the public to attend.

The farmer’s market will be held at Main Street Park, 4286 S. Main St.

