Whitestown police responding to ‘swatting’ incident

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Police lights_14607

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – Early Tuesday morning, the Whitestown Police Department responded to a “swatting” incident.

According to WPD, the Indiana State Police received a call at 3 a.m. from a man stating that he was holding three hostages and would begin killing them if the police showed up to his residence.

State police were able to ping the phone to an address in the historic Whitestown district which also matched the name on the service call.

As officers were on the scene and setting up a perimeter, a man, later determined to be the homeowner, exited the house.

The homeowner was told officers that there was no one in the house and that there was no hostages.

Police, after declaring the scene safe, determined that the situation was a “swatting” incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: