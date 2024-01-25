Who says fun at Conner Prairie has to stop in winter?

Conner Prairie is offering a series of fun activities during Winter on the Prairie. Try Tile Storyboarding and design your very own storyboard tile through inspiration of the Lenape people or choose your own favorite tale. Explore the many ways people share and preserve their stories. (Provided Photo/Conner Prairie)

(The REPORTER) — For the first time, Conner Prairie is opening its grounds during the winter months. Guests can experience the beauty of winter as they stroll across acres of fun. From indoor play spaces to learning alongside the residents of Prairietown, there’s something for everyone at Winter on the Prairie.

Admission is free for members and half-off for nonmembers ($14). Nonmembers can save $2 when purchasing tickets online.

Due to the forecast including inclement weather, Conner Prairie has decided to postpone the opening of Winter on the Prairie until Friday, Jan. 26.

For the first weekend of Winter on the Prairie (Jan. 26 to 28), guests can get $20 off their membership renewal and $10 off the purchase of a new membership. Available for in-person purchases only.

Winter on the Prairie Programming (included with admission):