Who says fun at Conner Prairie has to stop in winter?
(The REPORTER) — For the first time, Conner Prairie is opening its grounds during the winter months. Guests can experience the beauty of winter as they stroll across acres of fun. From indoor play spaces to learning alongside the residents of Prairietown, there’s something for everyone at Winter on the Prairie.
Admission is free for members and half-off for nonmembers ($14). Nonmembers can save $2 when purchasing tickets online.
Due to the forecast including inclement weather, Conner Prairie has decided to postpone the opening of Winter on the Prairie until Friday, Jan. 26.
For the first weekend of Winter on the Prairie (Jan. 26 to 28), guests can get $20 off their membership renewal and $10 off the purchase of a new membership. Available for in-person purchases only.
Winter on the Prairie Programming (included with admission):
- Animal Encounters at Bayt Pavilion (Fridays and Saturdays, 1 to 2 p.m.) Featuring our heritage breed animals, get up close and learn how the conservation and awareness of these rare and endangered breeds of livestock impact the world around us.
- Architectural Tour (Thursdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon) Take a journey through time as you are guided from building to building and examine how architectural styles of the past influence today.
- Loose Part Art (Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon) Get creative as you use materials that can be changed, moved, redesigned and experimented with. Choose the parts you want to use for your masterpiece and see what one-of-a-kind pieces of art you can create!
- Owl Pellet Dissection (Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon) Through the dissection of owl pellets, gain a better understanding of an owl’s diet, hunting patterns and how they’re connected to the surrounding habitats.
- Tile Storyboarding (Fridays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon) Design your very own storyboard tile through inspiration of the Lenape people or choose your own favorite tale. Explore the many ways people share and preserve their stories.
- Wonder Walk (Fridays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon) Select from a variety of observation tools and let curiosity guide you as you form a deeper bond with the natural world.