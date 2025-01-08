Actors Theatre of Indiana’s 20th anniversary season rolls into new year with ‘Whodunit’

Whodunit … The Musical runs Jan. 31 to Feb. 16 and features two Thursday night shows and two Sunday afternoon matinees in addition to regular Friday and Saturday evening shows inside The Studio Theatre. (Provided Photo/Actors Theatre of Indiana)

(THE REPORTER) — Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) continues its 2024-2025 Season on Jan. 31 with Whodunit … The Musical by longtime Broadway actor & playwright Ed Dixon and directed by Dr. Julie Lyn Barber, head of Musical Theatre at Purdue Ft. Wayne.

Brace yourself for this farcical musical mystery based on The Circular Staircase and The Bat by Mary Roberts Rinehart, often considered “America’s Agatha Christie.”

A wealthy socialite, a Miss Marple in the making, and her cockney maid rent a beautiful Connecticut summer home in 1931. When they arrive, all the help has quit, except for a very odd butler who warns that something strange is going on.

They are soon joined by the socialite’s niece who’s brought a friend … a “friend” who turns out to be a young man! Heavens! After a night of attempted break-ins, the sound of gunshots, and the discovery of a dead body – or two – the detective arrives and things get REALLY strange as the detective, led by a pair of hilarious would-be sleuths reminiscent of Lucy and Ethel trapped in a haunted house, attempts to solve the crimes. Whodunit is a tuneful, riotous romp that’s part mystery, part drawing room farce, and all musical comedy.

Get your tickets by calling The Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at (317) 843-3800 or by visiting ATIstage.org. The folks at ATI can’t wait to see you soon to be a part of the 20th Anniversary Season.