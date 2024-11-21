Whole-body deodorants are suddenly everywhere. Do they really work?

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) – We’re used to under-arm deodorant to keep us smelling fresh, but now there’s a new category for the whole body–deodorant and antiperspirant creams and wipes to use all over.

Do they work? Do you even need them? Consumer Reports sniffs out the truth so you can decide if whole-body deodorants are worth your money.

Consumer Reports reporter Jodhaira Rodriguez isn’t afraid to admit she’s a sweater. “I’m a stress sweater, a spicy food sweater, an exercise sweater, and sometimes even an angry Sweater.”

So, after talking with a dermatologist, she worked with the Consumer Reports team to try and report on three sweat-proofing products.

First up in Jodhaira’s home trial was Lume Whole Body Deodorant Plus Sweat Control Smooth Cream.

“Rubbing cream on my underarms every night before bed felt so wrong compared with the usual process of rubbing a solid deodorant stick on my underarms, but it was simple. I applied a pea-sized amount daily. The cream dried quickly, so I didn’t have to wait before I could get dressed.”

Jodhaira says the results were impressive, and there was no skin irritation.

“During my twice-weekly runs, my underarms remained totally dry throughout the 3-mile loop, and I noticed zero odor post-run, too. I had a bit of sweating after a particularly stressful morning phone call, but besides the stress sweat, I remained totally dry the entire week.”

The following week, she tried Sweatblock Max Clinical Antiperspirant Wipes on one armpit and Duradry PM Sweat Minimizing Gel on the other.

“The first thing I noticed about the Sweatblock wipes was their smell immediately after opening the packaging. The company describes it as a ‘subtle, sweet, clove smell,’ but I thought it was unpleasant. The Duradry gel had no smell and dried clear each of the three nights I applied it.”

Jodhaira reports that the second week was as dry as the first. She noticed minimal sweat and zero odor.

“The two weeks I spent using these products were the two least sweaty weeks of my adult life. They weren’t totally sweat-blocking, but I’ve actually decided to switch my antiperspirant stick for whole body deodorant.”

So, would these types of whole-body deodorant products be suitable for you? The experts say it’s important to let your body sweat, especially during exercise or hot weather, but as long as these products are used as directed, they should be okay for most people.

These three products cost under $30 each. You can buy them at drugstores or online.