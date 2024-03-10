WHS Service Over Self Club & Westfield Lions teaming up to sell you pancakes

(THE REPORTER) — On Saturday, March 23, the Westfield High School (WHS) Service Over Self (SOS) Club, along with support from the Westfield Lions Club and the Westfield Lions Foundation, will hold their second annual pancake breakfast.

This year’s fundraiser will be at the WHS cafeteria and will raise money for the Miracle League of Westfield. The breakfast will run from 8 to 10 a.m. and will feature pancakes, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee. The cost of the breakfast is $8 for adults, children under 12 years old $5, and children 2 years and under are free. Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted.

Also, businesses and individuals interested in being “placemat sponsors” can help support this event. Anyone who would like to be a sponsor can contact Westfield Lions Club for more information. You can email them at info@westfieldlions.org, or call them at (317) 804-1875. The cost for a sponsorship is $100.

All donations for the breakfast will be accepted by Westfield Lions Foundation Inc., which is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charitable organization. Checks can be made out to the Westfield Lions Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 545, Westfield, IN 46074. Please note on the checks that they are for the pancake breakfast.

The Miracle League of Westfield is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe, successful, and enjoyable baseball experience for children and adults with disabilities or special health care needs. The committee that runs the program is 100 percent volunteer-led and offers “adaptive baseball” with an accessible stadium at the Roundtripper Academy.

The SOS Club’s members are committed to serving others, like the Westfield Lions Club, and it has conducted various service projects, fundraising events, and volunteer efforts. This group of committed students is dedicated to helping make the community a better place. The Westfield Lions Club recognized the SOS Club’s similar interests and goals and enthusiastically came alongside them to help fund their projects and assist with their service work.

For more information on the Miracle League of Westfield and the amazing project the organization has developed, go to MiracleLeagueOfWestfield.com.